Marathi Actress Bhagyashree Mote's Sister Found Dead In Pune; Deets Inside

Marathi actress Bhagyashree Mote’s sister Madhu Markandeya was found dead in Wakad, Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune). Reportedly, injury marks have also been found on her face and cops are now investigating the case.

Reportedly, Madhu was a baker and on Sunday she went out to look for a room on rent in order to expand her business when she fell down due to ‘sudden dizziness’. She was then taken to a hospital by a friend where she was declared dead. As reported by India Today, Madhu’s family is suspecting that the actress’ sister was murdered but cops claim that it might be a case of ‘sudden death’.

“Madhu Markandeya used to work as a cake maker. On Sunday, Madhu and her friend had gone to look for a room for rent to expand the business. There, Madhu fell due to sudden dizziness. Madhu was rushed to a private hospital by her friend. But, she was asked to take her to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. We have registered an ‘Accidental Death Report’ (ADR) and further investigation is going on," Satyawan Mane, Senior Police Inspector (Wakad) said as quoted by E-Times.

Earlier on Monday, Bhagyaashreee Mote also took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heartbreaking note remembering her late sister. She mentioned that she is completely lost without her sister and wrote, “My dear sister bids adieu to this world! I can never express in words what u meant to me. My mother, sister, friend, confidant and what not? You were my foundation. Center of my whole being. I am completely lost without you. What should I do with this life without you? U never taught me that. Death is inevitable but I am not letting you go. I will never. Never (sic)." Check out Bhagyaashreee’s post here:

Bhagyashree Mote has worked in several movies including Ekdam Kadak (2022), Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu (2019) and Patil (2018) among others.

