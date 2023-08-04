Madhumita To Shruti Raj, Sun TV Actresses Who Command High Remunerations For Hit Shows

In recent times, small-screen TV serials have captured the hearts of audiences, surpassing the allure of cinemas. The intriguing storylines and suspenseful plots have not only intrigued the older generation but have also captivated the interest of the younger audience. Sun TV, in particular, has become a favourite channel, boasting a plethora of megahit serials that have contributed to its soaring popularity. The unique and suspenseful narratives, coupled with compelling characters, have kept viewers glued to their screens, leading to a continuous increase in their viewer base. As fans get engrossed in the lives of their favourite characters, they are also curious to know about the salaries of the talented actresses behind the screen. Let’s delve into the remuneration details of some of Sun TV’s most beloved actresses.

Madhumita:

Madhumita, known for her portrayal of Jananin in the increasingly popular television series Kantisheel, hails from Karnataka and has appeared in numerous serials before joining Kantisheel. Her captivating performance in the show has garnered immense appreciation. For her exceptional talent and dedication, Madhumita earns an impressive sum of Rs 15,000 per day.

Gabriella Sellus:

A prominent South Indian actress, model, and scriptwriter, Gabriella Sellus has carved her niche in the Tamil entertainment industry. With notable appearances in movies like Kabali, Kanchana 3, and Kattumaram, Gabriella’s popularity soared with her latest TV serial Sundari. The show’s intriguing storyline has contributed to its high TRP ratings. While Gabriella hasn’t disclosed her official properties, reports suggest her estimated salary ranges between Rs 20 to 30 lakhs.

Alya Manasa:

Alya Manasa, a famous small-screen TV actress, has been gaining immense popularity with her role in the serial Iniya. Previously, she made a mark as a contestant on the dance show Maanada Mayilada and later wowed audiences as Semba in Raja Rani. Her talent and charm have earned her a substantial increase in her remuneration, from Rs 12,000-15,000 thousand rupees per day to an impressive 20 thousand rupees.

Chaitra Reddy:

Chaitra Reddy, known for her pivotal role as Kayal in a prominent show, has also made appearances in the Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai. The talented actress is earning a commendable Rs 25,000 per day for her captivating portrayal.

Sruthi Raj:

Renowned for her roles in Sun TV’s serial Thendral and lead roles in several movies, Sruthi Raj is a well-known name in the industry. Her exceptional talent has been recognized, and for her recent performance in the serial Talattu, Sruthi Raj is receiving an impressive daily remuneration of Rs 40,000 rupees.