Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar's Special Video Appreciating The Baipan Bhaari Deva Team

Madhurani Gokhale Prabhulkar, known for her role as Arundhati in the popular Marathi TV show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, holds a special place in the hearts of Marathi viewers. Along with her exceptional acting skills, Madhurani is also known for her active presence on social media, where she keeps her fans updated.

Recently, the talented actress watched the drama film Baipan Bhaari Deva and shared her personal experience in a video. In the clip, Madhurani can be seen wearing a pink top paired with denim jeans. She praised the film and extended her best wishes to the entire team. Madhurani expressed, “After watching the movie ‘Baipan Bhaari Deva,’ I wanted to appreciate the team behind this film. After seeing the first trailer, I knew I had to watch it in the theatre. I believe women from all over the world must have felt the same, which is why this film is doing so well." She thanked the director, Kedar Shinde, and commended the portrayal of female characters, saying, “Thank you, Kedar sir, for making such a beautiful film. The female characters are depicted exceptionally well." Madhurani also praised the entire cast for their outstanding work. She expressed gratitude to the audience in Maharashtra and highlighted the need for more successful Marathi films.

Fans of Madhurani also shared their experiences after watching the movie in the comments section of her video. Many expressed their appreciation, with comments like “Superb movie" and “So true," accompanied by heart emoticons.

Baipan Bhaari Deva features renowned actors such as Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni, Shilpa Navalkar, Suchitra Bandekar, and Deepa Parab in pivotal roles. The film has become the highest-grossing Marathi film of 2023 and the tenth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. It also achieved the record for the highest one-day collection, surpassing Rs 6.10 crore, in the Marathi film industry.

Madhurani’s appreciation of “Baipan Bhaari Deva" reflects the film’s success and the positive impact it has had on viewers. Her genuine praise adds to the growing popularity and recognition of Marathi cinema, highlighting the need for more exceptional films in the industry.