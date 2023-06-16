Madhuri Dixit Almost Admits To Getting Paid More Than Salman Khan In Hum Aapke..; Says ‘Yeh Baat Chalne Do’

Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun is considered one of the most iconic movies in Bollywood. It was headlined by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit and also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Renuka Shahane and Anupam Kher, among many others. The multi-starrer movie had many interesting behind-the-scenes stories that left the audience amused. One such instance was when Anupam Kher asked Madhuri Dixit whether she got paid more than Salman Khan.

In a clip that is going viral on Reddit, Anupam Kher on his talk show asks Madhuri Dixit, “Maine suna hai aapko Hum Aapke Hai Koun mein Salman Khan se zada paise mile the?". Reacting to that question, Madhuri breaks into laughter. While she doesn’t exactly answer Kher’s questions, she said, “Well, agar ye baat chali hai toh chalne do".

Several users took to the comment section to express their thoughts. One of them wrote, “Madhuri was one of the few bolly actresses who had a proven box office pull. She was the bigger sell for HAHK. She made career of many male actors incl Salman." Another one commented, “Yes,I remember,my mum telling this that it was madhuri who was big puller at that when this film released,nd for this movie also,her name got introd first,then sallu!" Someone else said, “I think Sooraj Barjatya did confirm it."

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! also featured Mohnish Behl, Reema Lagoo, Renuka Shahane, Bindu, Laxmikant Berde, Alok Nath, and Satish Shah in pivotal roles. The movie was written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! has a total of 13 songs. The film is a glittering Bollywood musical extravaganza in which one fantastic track follows another. It was one of the biggest hits of 1994.

For the movie, Madhuri Dixit received the 1995 Filmfare Award for Best Actress. The Filmfare Award for Best Director went to Sooraj Barjatya. The film celebrated 29 years since its release recently.

In the movie, Prem and Nisha (Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit) meet and fall in love while preparing for the wedding of their elder siblings. However, a wrench is thrown in their budding relationship when Nisha’s sister passes away and leaves an infant behind.