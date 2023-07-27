Madhuri Dixit Drives Motorboat On Lake Como, Fans Say 'Boss Queen Takes The Wheel'

Bollywood’s timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit has once again captured the hearts of her fans, this time not with her signature dance moves or acting prowess but with her adventurous spirit. The evergreen diva, known for her grace and elegance, showcased a different side of her personality during a recent vacation with her family at the picturesque Lake Como. The video, shared by her husband, Dr Shriram Nene has set the internet ablaze, leaving fans awe-struck by her exceptional skills.

The video shows the couple enjoying a delightful moment on a motorboat, gliding across the serene waters of Lake Como. The short clip appears to be a selfie video, with Dr Nene capturing the exciting moment when Madhuri took charge of the motorboat. Accompanying them in the video is their younger son, Ryan, making it a family affair filled with joy and happiness.

Dr Sriram Nene, a doting husband, couldn’t contain his excitement while sharing the video on social media. He lovingly captioned the post, “From Lake Como with Love to brighten your day. When the boss takes the wheel!"

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with their adoration for the power couple. One fan wrote, “BossQueen takes the wheel!” accompanied by heart emojis. Meanwhile, another fan playfully remarked, “The boss looks just a little bit anxious.” Showering Madhuri with compliments, a user commented, “Boss slaying. Beautiful Madhuri Mam.” Showing their longing for her onscreen presence, another user wrote: “Missing you, when will we see you onscreen.”

Madhuri Dixit effortlessly exudes her timeless beauty in a printed boho shirt, flawlessly paired with a black spaghetti top and chic olive shorts. Complementing her look with black sunglasses, she opted for minimal makeup, showcasing her radiant natural beauty, while her hair gracefully tied in a bun added a touch of sophistication. On the other hand, Dr Shriram Nene looked dashing in his casually stylish ensemble.

Earlier, Dr Shriram Nene treated fans to a visual treat by sharing a series of photos from their memorable trip to Monaco. The couple looked absolutely stunning, sporting twinning outfits that added an extra touch of charm to their already radiant personalities. With beaming smiles, the pictures perfectly captured the essence of family travel, as Dr Nene aptly captioned, “Smiling faces and endless adventures! That’s what family travel is all about!"

Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in the web series The Fame Game.