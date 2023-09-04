Madhuri Dixit Skips Khalnayak Reunion, Sends Wishes On Video: 'Had a Great Time Filming The Movie'

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of Khalnayak, starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai has made an exciting announcement not long back. The filmis set to be re-released in all Mukta Cinemas screens across the country on September 4, that is today.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who wasn’t present at the event, sent across her best wishes through a video. She said, “Congratulations to Mukta Arts, Subhash ji and the whole team of Khalnayak for completing 30 years. We had a great time filming the movie and it is still fresh in people’s minds. Thank you for all the love you have given to Khalnayak and hope you enjoy watching it again in the theatres.

Despite earlier reports about Khalnayak 2 featuring Sanjay Dutt and a new actor, Subhash Ghai clarified that no actors have been signed for the sequel. He mentioned that they’ve been working on the script for the past three years but have no immediate plans to start production. Ghai said that Mukta Arts has not signed any actor for Khalnayak 2, though they have been working on its script for the last three years with no immediate plan to go on the floor.

Khalnayak remains a memorable film in Bollywood, known for its iconic songs, particularly Choli Ke Peeche and Madhuri Dixit’s dance. The plot of the 1993 film revolved around the escape and attempted capture of criminal Ballu (Sanjay Dutt) by Inspector Ram (Jackie Shroff) and his cop girlfriend Ganga (Madhuri).

Previously, Sanjay took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the team on the completion of thirty years of the film. He wrote, “I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak"