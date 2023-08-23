Madhuri Dixit Rejected Hum Saath Saath Hain Due To This Scene With Salman Khan

Madhuri Dixit is one actress who truly ruled Bollywood in the 1980s and 90s. The actress in her heyday was filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s favourite and in 1998, when the director was casting for his film Hum Saath Saath Hain, he was in dilemma because he wanted Madhuri in the film but wasn’t sure which role would fit the actress better. But when he decided to offer the role of the eldest daughter-in-law, which was eventually essayed by Tabu, the actress rejected due to a particular scene in the film.

In an old interview with Reddiff.com, the Aaja Nachle actress shared that she couldn’t refuse any Sooraj Barjatya film so she sat down with the director and discussed her possible role in the film. She explained that she couldn’t play Karisma or Sonali Bendre’s role, especially after Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

She reasoned that after Hum Aapke Hain Koun, she had to step ahead in the next film that she does with Sooraj Barjatya. “I cannot go one step back and do a role where anyone can fit in," she added.

Madhuri said that the makers thought that she would fit in Tabu’s role as Sadhna. In the film, Tabu also played the role of sister-in-law of Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The former added that it was hard to establish a “bhabhi-dewar" relationship with Salman Khan after winning the hearts of the audience due to their on-screen chemistry in Hum Apke Hain Koun.

“There is a scene in the film where Salman touches Tabu’s feet and he hugs Tabu. So there has to be this bhabhi-devar feeling between the two. But if you put me in Tabu’s place and visualise Salman touching my feet…I think people would have hooted in the theatres. And I think it’s right…because of HAHK, which was a love story between Salman and me," Madhuri said.

Madhuri Dixit concluded by saying that she could only envision herself in Reema Lagoo’s role as it was a powerful role in the film, but she was too young to do it.

The 1999 family drama had an ensemble star cast including Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Shakti Kapoor and Neelam Kothari.