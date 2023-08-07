Madhuri Dixit Stuns Waheeda Rehman With Whistling Skills; Says 'Building Ke Ladko Ko Sikhati Thi'

Back on 2021, on dance reality show Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit surprised Waheeda Rehman by revealing her skill of whistling with her fingers. On hearing this, Waheeda went, ‘Oh my god,’ in disbelief.

In a video from an old episode of Dance Deewane, Waheeda Rehman asks Madhuri, “You can whistle with your fingers?" To this Madhuri says, “Yes." Waheeda then goes on to say, “Oh, my god. My kids and cousins tried to teach me that and showed me to put my finger like this…but I just can’t do it." Madhuri says, “Mein mere building ke ladkon ko seekhati thi (I used to teach the boys in my building)."

Back then, Madhuri had shared a video of her and Waheeda performing on Waheeda’s iconic song “Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamaro."

During a recent vacation with her family at Lake Como, the evergreen diva, known for her grace and elegance, showed a different side to her personality. In a video shared by her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, she amazed fans with her skills. The clip shows the couple enjoying a serene moment on a motorboat, with Madhuri taking charge.

Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in the web series The Fame Game. Waheeda’s acting journey began with the 1955 Telugu films Rojulu Maraayi and Jayasimha. Throughout her career, she worked in several critically acclaimed Bengali, Tamil, and Hindi films. Some of her most renowned movies include “CID" (1956), “Guide" (1965), “Pyaasa" (1957), “Kaagaz Ke Phool" (1959), and “Reshma Aur Shera" (1971). She also collaborated with Satyajit Ray in the Bengali film “Abhijan" (1962). In her latest role, she portrayed the character of Maharani in Netflix’s “Skater Girl," which was released in 2021.