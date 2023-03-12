Madhuri Dixit's Mother Snehalata Dixit Passes Away At 91

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehalata Dixit passed away today at the age of 91 at her Mumbai residence. According to reports, her cremation will take place at 3 pm today. Last year on Mother’s Day, the ace actress shared an unseen photo with her ‘Aai’ and her two sisters. The picture featured her sitting on a chair while her three daughters surrounded her. Madhuri had written, “All that I am, all that I will ever be, it’ll be all your reflection, Aai! Happy Mothers Day.”

Madhuri often shared photos and videos with her mother. On her birthday last year, she had shared yet another adorable family photo which she captioned as, “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness! ❤️#Birthday #HappyBirthday #90thBirthday #MotherDaughter"

