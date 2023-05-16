'Ban Urfi Javed!': MP Student Threatens To Sit On Hunger Strike

Social media influencer and actress Urfi Javed has dominated the headlines frequently due to her unique clothing style. Fans have also lauded her for the same but some social media users don’t share the same opinion.

Devvani Priyanka Rajput from Madhya Pradesh has criticised Urfi Javed for her outfits. Devvani is a college student. She has demanded a ban against the influencer for spreading obscenity with her revealing outfits. Devvani has mentioned that if her demands were not accepted, she would start a hunger strike or journey to Ujjain.

In a conversation with News 18 Bhopal, Devvani said she was protesting against everyone misusing the internet to spoil the Vishwaguru image of India. Devvani said that children will never be able to envision India as Vishwaguru if they will see vulgar things on the Internet. She has also demanded a law to ban people who share obscene posts on social media platforms.

Devvani further wants the name of Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal be changed to Bhojpal. When asked about it, she said that the name Bhojpal was used previously in History as well and must be sued now. She demanded schemes for children suffering from Thalassemia. According to her, the Madhya Pradesh government should focus more on the health sector. It is because poor people don’t have enough resources to avail the health benefits.

Devvani also talked about her plans of participating in a prayer near Shani Dev Mandir Gwalior on May 14. The prayer was dedicated to India. According to Devvani, she will pray in every temple during Ujjain’s journey to strengthen the image of India as Vishwaguru.

Meanwhile, Urfi has not reacted to these demands raised by Devvani. Her fashion style has been targeted and trolled by a lot of users in the past. Many users had even wished death for her in the comments. The actress has highlighted these comments. She wrote that we live in a cruel world but those wishing death for her need to pray harder for her demise. It is because she is here to stay. She has written these points in the Instagram stories section.