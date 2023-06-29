Madonna Hospitalised, Battling 'Serious Bacterial Infection'; Check Her Latest Health Update Here

Queen of Pop, Madoona is currently hospitalised and is battling a ‘serious bacterial infection’. On Thursday, the singer’s manager, Guy Oseary took to his Instagram handle and shared a note revealing Madonna’s latest update.

The note mentioned that Madonna was initially in ICU and is now recovering. “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," the statement read. Page Six also reported that Madonna was rushed to the hospital after being found “unresponsive” over the weekend.

Madonna’s manager further shared that due to singer’s health, all her work commitments have also been put on hold. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," the statement added.

Read Madonna’s Manager’s Official Statement Here:

Soon after the statement was shared, fans rushed to the comment section to wish speedy recovery to the singer. “Please send her my love and support. I’ll be sending prayers for her healing," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “Health is everything. Take as much time as needed." “We all love you, Madonna — thank you, Guy. We will hang tight and await good word," a third comment read.

This means that Madonna’s much-awaited The Celebration Tour has also been put on hold. The singer announced the tour earlier this year to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her music career. It was scheduled to begin from July 15. As a part of this tour, Madonna was supposed to perform in US and Europe.