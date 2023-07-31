Madonna Says 'Family Is The Best Medicine' A Month After Hospitalisation; See Her Post

The music industry and Madonna’s fans were deeply concerned last month when news of the singer’s unexpected hospitalisation due to a severe bacterial infection surfaced. The health setback came just ahead of her highly anticipated Celebration Tour, marking the 40th anniversary of her illustrious career. Now, one month after her hospitalisation, Madonna has taken to Instagram to share an emotional post, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to her children for their unwavering support during this challenging time. In the touching Instagram post, Madonna shared photos of herself alongside her children, David Banda and Lourdes Leon, and shared an update about her recovery.

She wrote, “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends."

She also shared an image of herself holding a picture taken by Andy Warhol. It shows Keith Haring wearing a jacket with the face of Michael Jackson. The singer expressed gratitude for her life and the chance to have known these remarkable individuals and many others who have since passed away. She revealed that she was moved to tears upon receiving this gift.

“Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work,” she added.

Reportedly, Madonna was engaged in intense training sessions for 12 hours a day for her Celebration Tour and this tiring schedule seemingly took a toll on her health.

The singer is not only a mother to David Banda and Lourdes Leon but also to four more children, including Estere Ciccone, Stella Ciccone, Mercy James and Rocco Ritchie.

Amidst her recovery period, David and Rocco, were spotted at her New York apartment. Her daughter Lourdes also offered comfort and support during the difficult time.

Meanwhile, her tour’s first show was initially scheduled for 15th July in Vancouver, Canada. Now, Madonna’s new plan aims to kickstart the Celebration Tour in October.