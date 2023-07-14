Madonne Ashwin Reveals Lokesh Kanagaraj Is An Ardent Fan Of Kamal Haasan

Writer-director Madonne Ashwin is the talk of the town due to his film Maaveeran, which was released on the big screens today. The film has opened to excellent reviews from the audience. In one of its promotional interviews with portal Cinema Vikatan, Ashwin talked about his colleague and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Ashwin said that Kanagaraj is one of the biggest fans of Kamal sir (Kamal Haasan) and loves talking about him. According to him, Kanagaraj always feels that he has discussed less about Kamal Haasan. This happens, Ashwin said, despite their innumerable discussions about the renowned actor. Ashwin added that Lokesh is ready to talk about the revered actor at every meeting. Ashwin ended the interview by saying that Kanagaraj will speak highly of Kamal Haasan even if he points to his shortcomings. Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed Kamal Haasan in the film Vikram, which was a massive hit at the box office.

Maaveeran is reported to be a satire on the current political situation in Tamil Nadu. Sivakarthikeyan has essayed the role of a comic-strip artist living in a slum and his drawings manifest in real life. This turns into a tricky political situation with a minister named Jayakodi (played by Mysskin).

Maaveeran has a stellar star cast comprising actors like Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Saritha, and Sunil. Produced by Arun Viswa under the Shanthi Talkies banner, Maaveeran has been released at cinema halls in Telugu and Tamil. Aditi Shankar is the daughter of renowned filmmaker Shankar and has made her debut in cinema with the role of the female lead in this film. Vijay Sethupathi has provided the voiceover for this film.

Madonne Ashwin has made a comeback to films with Maaveeran after two years. His last release as a filmmaker was Mandela, which was released on April 4, 2021. This film revolves around a local barber whose fortunes change when he becomes the single deciding vote in the village elections. Sheela Rajkumar, Sangili Murugan, Mukesh, GM Sundar and Kanna Ravi have also acted in this film.