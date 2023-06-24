Madras HC Grants Time To Udhayanidhi Stalin To Respond To Plea Against Maamannan’s Release

The Madras High Court has issued notice to actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin and his home production house Red Giant Movies over a plea filed by film producer Rama Saravanan to hold the release of Stalin’s upcoming film Maamannan. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on June 30. The plea demands Stalin complete the shooting and dubbing for Angel produced by the plaintiff. The petition was presented before Justice K Kumaresh Babu on Friday.

The counsel appeared for Udhayanidhi and his production house asked time to file their counter affidavit for the petition. Accepting it, the Justice has granted time until June 28.

The petitioner, Rama Saravanan has demanded Rs 25 crore from Udhayanidhi as compensation as per reports by DT Next. According to the petition, the shooting of Angle started in 2018 and 80 per cent of the shoot is completed. The shoot of the film took place in various places including 24 days in Tamil Nadu and for about 38 days in Fiji. However, it could not proceed due to various reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic and the induction of Udhayanidhi into the state council of Ministers.

The producer has now alleged that Udhayanidhi is not providing his dates as per the contract to complete the 20 per cent shoot which is left. The plea also mentioned that the actor has breached the contract after he took another project before completing the shoot of Angel.

Meanwhile, Maamannan’s trailer has received positive reviews from the audience and critics. The film is said to be a political drama which revolves around a community that has been subjected to exploitation at the hands of a powerful man. But the tables turn when a man fights against him.

The film also features Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, AR Murugadoss, Raveena Ravi, Koushik Mahata and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.