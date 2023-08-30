Madras HC Orders Actor Silambarasan TR To Give Rs 1 Crore Security Amid Production Dispute

Actor Silambarasan TR has been directed by the Madras High Court to furnish a security deposit of Rs 1 crore in connection with a case filed against him by a production company. The legal action arises from a dispute over the completion of the film Corona Kumar, for which the actor allegedly received payment but failed to fulfil his commitment. The court’s directive has granted him a three-week period to comply with the order.

According to a report by The Hindu on Tuesday, Justice Abdul Quddhose of the Madras High Court issued the directive in response to an application submitted by Vels Film International Limited, the production company in question. The application requested that Silambarasan TR be prohibited from participating in any other film until he fulfils his commitment to Corona Kumar.

The production company claimed that Silambarasan had initially agreed to act in the film for a fee of Rs 9.5 crore in 2021. As per their submission, they paid Rs 4.5 crore to the actor, but he allegedly reneged on his commitment thereafter. The court examined the written agreement between the production house and the actor, dated July 16, 2021, and found that it referred to an advance payment of Rs 1 crore to the actor for his role in the film. Contrary to the production house’s assertion, the agreement did not mention the Rs 4.5 crore amount.

As evidence, the applicant provided specific bank transaction records to demonstrate that the remaining amount had indeed been settled. The court noted that there was no conclusive evidence indicating that this sum was solely intended for the film. The court emphasized that should Silambarasan TR fail to provide the security deposit of Rs 1 crore within the stipulated three-week period, further legal actions may be initiated.

Silambarasan TR is celebrated for his performances in notable films such as Varisu, Maanaadu, Manmadhan, and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. His filmography also includes projects like Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Dongata, Eeswaran, and Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan. His most recent release was Pathu Thala. The actor is gearing up for upcoming ventures including Kamal Hassan’s 234th venture and his own 48th and 49th projects which are yet to be titled. As the legal proceedings unfold, the actor’s fans and the industry will be watching the developments closely.