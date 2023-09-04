Madras HC Permits Release Of Kaadhal Conditions Apply On One Condition

In 2021, actor Nithin Sathya’s production company, Shvedh, secured a Rs 1 crore loan from film financier Ram Prasad for the purpose of funding a movie directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Despite Shvedh Company repaying Rs 30 lakh, they failed to repay the remaining Rs 70 lakh, and the film production did not commence. Meanwhile, director Prabhu is preparing for actor Thalapathy Vijay’s movie project. In response to Ram Prasad’s request for loan repayment, Libra Productions entered into a tripartite agreement to take over Shvedh’s outstanding loan.

As per reports, there was an initial commitment to repay the remaining loan balance before the release of Kaadhal Conditions Apply. However, despite not fulfilling this commitment, Libra Productions went ahead and announced the film’s release.

Following this, Prasad took legal action by filing a case in the Madras High Court to request a ban on the film’s release. During the court proceedings presided over by Judge Abdul Qudoos, advocate Swarnam J represented the petitioner, Prasad. Rajagopalan argued that the film’s release should be prohibited due to the borrower’s failure to fulfil their promise of debt repayment before the release.

In a subsequent order issued by Justice Abdul Kuddoos, it was directed that the release of the movie Kaadhal Conditions Apply would only be permitted after submitting a bank guarantee of Rs 70 lakh. Additionally, the judge instructed Shvedh and Libra to provide their responses to Ram Prasad’s petition by September 26, and the hearing was adjourned to that date.

A few weeks ago, the makers announced the film’s release date. Featuring Sana Makbul as the female lead, the movie is scheduled to release on September 15. Directed by R Aravind, Kaadhal Conditions Apply also includes notable actors like Dhivya Dharshini, Vivek Prasanna, Abhishek Rajaa, Maheshwari and the late actor Manobala. Kaadhal Conditions Apply is being produced by Ravichandran’s Libra Productions and Nithin Sathyaa’s Shvedh Group.