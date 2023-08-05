Madurai Company Declares Holiday, Buys Tickets For Employees To Watch Rajinikanth's Jailer

The anticipation for Jailer, starring the legendary Rajinikanth, has reached a fever pitch as the release date draws near. Fans across the country are eagerly waiting for August 10, the day when the movie is set to hit theaters. However, it’s not just the fans who are excited; a Madurai-based company has taken their enthusiasm to another level by giving its employees a special treat. Uno Aqua Care, a company based in Madurai, has decided to give its employees a well-deserved holiday on the day of Jailer’s release. Not stopping there, the company’s owner, who is an ardent Rajinikanth fan along with his grandfather, father, son, and grandson, has taken this gesture one step further. In a heartwarming move, Uno Aqua Care has announced that they will be providing free Jailer tickets to all their employees, making sure that everyone gets a chance to witness the superstar’s magic on the silver screen.

The announcement, which was forwarded to all their branches, had an enthusiastic sign-off, “Long Live Rajinikanth," showcasing the company’s unwavering admiration for the superstar. This act of generosity and support for Rajinikanth has caught everyone’s attention on the internet, with fans and movie enthusiasts praising the company’s gesture.

Jailer has been creating quite a buzz ever since it was officially announced in February 2022. The movie, backed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, marks Rajinikanth’s 169th film and features an ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nelson, Jailer showcases two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth—a typical retired family man and a fierce individual who spares no one when he gets into action. The intriguing premise and the presence of powerhouse performers have only added to the excitement surrounding the film.

One of the reasons for the movie’s heightened anticipation is the release of the song Kaavaalaa, featuring the sizzling Tamannaah Bhatia alongside Rajinikanth in a special appearance. The song, composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, has become an instant hit, garnering millions of views on YouTube and creating a massive buzz on social media platforms.

As fans gear up to watch Jailer on the big screen, there is also exciting news about Rajinikanth’s future projects. Following Jailer, the superstar is set to enthrall the audience with an extended cameo in the film Lal Salaam. Directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the movie will also feature Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in pivotal roles.