Mahabharat Fame Girija Shankar Slams 'Tapori' Language In Adipurush: 'Could Have Done Much Better'

Ever since its release, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has been facing backlash from the audience for colloquial dialogues and alleged distortion of the Hindu epic Ramayana. While several actors have expressed disappointment with Om Raut directorial, latest on the list is Mahabharat fame Girija Shankar. He used to play the role of Dhritarashtra in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat.

In a recent interview, Girija revealed that he hasn’t watched Adipurush yet. However, he admitted watching viral clips on social media and argued that the makers could have used much better language. “I haven’t seen Adipurush, but I have seen a few clips, teasers and trailers. And to tell you the truth, I didn’t kind of like that because it seems very platonic and a lot more computer graphics oriented things rather than the real content. But I can’t comment on the movie because I haven’t seen that," he told Hindustan Times.

The Mahabharat actor further slammed the use of ‘tapori’ language in Prabhas starrer. “We are portraying our much cherished Ramayan - Ram Charitramanas and this has been played for years and years and ages. I think instead of talking in this language, they could have done much better. They could have found better way of talking, better dialogues, so that would have set a trend for the coming generations that how good the content is and how good and how well portrayed it is in a very decent language and vocabulary,” he added.

Girija also talked about the imfamous ‘kapda tere baap ka’ dialogue from the film and asked, “How can a character like Hanuman or any other characters speak this language, the way they have been spoken into this film? I think they could have done better."

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16.