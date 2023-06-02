Mahabharat Fame Gufi Paintal Critical In Hospital; Actor Tinaa Ghaai Asks Fans to Pray for His Health

Gufi Paintal who played Shakuni Mama in the televised version of Mahabharat has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in serious condition. His friend and popular TV actress Tina Ghai confirmed the news through social media.

As per reports, Tina Ghai shared a post on her Facebook handle in which she disclosed about Gufi Paintal’s condition. She also urged everyone to pray for his well-being. Later, while talking to the media, Tina confirmed the news but she didn’t disclose much about the health update since the actor’s family has refused to share the details with anyone. It was said that Gufi has been unwell for a very long time but on May 31, his condition worsened. Post that, he was promptly rushed to the hospital.

Apart from acting, Gufi Paintal has also been a television director. He is best known for his role as Shakuni in the epic television series “Mahabharat," which aired in the late 1980s. Needless to say, his portrayal of Shakuni, the cunning and manipulative character from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, had garnered him widespread recognition and popularity.

Apart from his role in Mahabharat, Gufi Paintal has been featured in various other Hindi films and television shows. like ‘Patthar Ke Phool,’ :Bol Radha Bol,’ and ‘Tum Karo Vaada,’ among others. Paintal has also helmed television shows such as ‘Hello Inspector’ and Khotey Sikkey.’

Hailing from a creative family with a strong background in the film industry, Gufi’s father, Mohan Paintal, was also a well-known film actor and comedian.