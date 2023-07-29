Mahabharat Serial To Brahmastra Film And Now WWE, Check Saurav Gurjar's Journey

Actor Saurav Gurjar made his debut with Mahabharat and won a special place in the hearts of viewers with his portrayal of Bheema’s character in the serial. And apart from being an actor, he is also a wrestler. Despite his inclination towards wrestling since childhood, he ventured into kickboxing before pursuing his passion for wrestling.

Recently, Saurav became a wrestler in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) and is known as Sanga in WWE’s NXT. He shared in an interview that wrestling has always been his first love, and he has become a well-known personality in the world of wrestling. Saurav has worked on his physique and appearance, sporting long hair, a beard, and a moustache, which have completely transformed his looks.

Not only is he an accomplished wrestler, but he has also excelled in basketball and boxing. Saurav always desired to represent his country and culture through his profession. He even participated in a Dubai-based competition, representing India against competitors from various backgrounds, including martial arts, boxing, bodybuilding and more. Saurav frequently shares pictures and videos from the wrestling ring on his Instagram handle.

After Mahabharat, he appeared in a few significant projects, including the serial Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanumaan as Ravan. In 2022, he made his Bollywood debut with Brahmastra Part 1- Shiva, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Fans were thrilled to see him in a negative role opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Interestingly, both Ranbir and Saurav share a good bond, having been gym partners during the film’s shooting.

One such picture of Saurav and Ranbir was shown on The Kapil Sharma Show during the ‘Post Ka Post-Mortem’ segment. In March, Saurav alleged that the comments read out during the show were fake and were posted by Kapil and his team.