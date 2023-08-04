Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra’s New Season Promo Out; Check When And Where To Watch

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra is one of the most popular Marathi comedy shows. It was off-air for two months. As the fans awaited updates about the show, some recent reports suggested that it will resume soon and the shoot has also begun. The makers of the show earlier announced that it is all set to launch on August 14.

Recently, a new promo has also been unveiled for the audience. The promo featured Dattu More, Esha Dey, Shivali Parab, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Sameer Chaugule and Vanita Kharat, treating the audience with their comedy skits. Its caption read, “Your favourite comedians are back to make you laugh your heart out! Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra….welcomes your family. Watch Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra and Laugh with the family!” Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra will premiere from Monday to Thursday at 9 pm. It will be available to watch on Sony Marathi channel.

The new season is titled Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra — Sahakutumb Hasu Dya. Going by its promo, it can be said that the upcoming season will leave the audience enthralled with new skits. Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra judges Sai Tamhankar and Prasad Oak, along with the host Prajakta Mali, will reunite for the show.

Sai Tamhankar recently fulfilled her promise to her fans and went LIVE from the set of the show during the shoot. On her LIVE chat, she informed, “I am back after a long gap on the set of Hasya Jatra. We have begun shooting for the new episodes of the show. We are so thrilled to shoot and begin the fun."

She went on to share glimpses of Prajakta Mali, who was seen getting ready for the show’s shoot. She also congratulated Prajakta for buying a new farmhouse with her hard-earned money. Notably, during the break, the entire team of the show went on an international tour in the USA and Canada, where they entertained the audience with their comic timing and undeniable skills.