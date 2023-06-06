Mahesh Babu and Family Grace Baby Shower Celebration of Designer Shriya Bhupal

Mahesh Babu recently attended the baby shower organised by designer Shriya Bhupal and her husband, entrepreneur Anindith Reddy at their house. Mahesh Babu shared some pictures from the party on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “What a fun night… @shriyabhupal and @anindith !!".

Fans loved the pictures and commented that for the Nenokkadine star, age is just a number. Mahesh Babu’s wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar commented, “Love the official photo Bomber of the party !!! Classic mb style". See the pictures by clicking on the link below-

This event was special for another reason as Namrata posted on Instagram that the gathering was her first official party with 11-year-old daughter Sitara. The actress wrote in the caption that Sitara enjoyed much like her father. Namrata added that her family met all their friends just like the old times. She also called Shriya and Anindith the best hosts for hosting the fabulous party in the town.

Sitara made her debut in the films with a song titled Penny in Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Mahesh Babu is looking forward to his film titled Guntur Kaaram and unveiled the first glimpse recently. Besides the Superstar of Tollywood, Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela and others have also been roped in this film.

The movie directed by Trivikram is expected to be a commercial mass masala entertainer. Before the title Guntur Kaaram, many other names like Amma Odi, Karam, Uriki Monagadu, and Arjuna in Ayodhya were also considered. However, the makers had finally agreed on the name of Guntur Kaaram.

Guntur Kaaram has also reportedly secured a lucrative deal with an OTT platform as Netflix as well. Netflix has made an official announcement regarding this deal. Besides the OTT deal, Guntur Kaaram’s digital, satellite, and dubbing rights have made a business of INR 50 crores.

Apart from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue, this film has also generated a table profit (pre-release business) of over Rs 150 crore. In the overseas market, Guntur Kaaram’s business is estimated to be over Rs 23 crore and the audio rights have been sold for Rs 5 crore.