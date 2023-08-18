Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar’s Pet Dog Pluto Dies: ‘We Will Miss You In Our Hearts Forever’

Mahesh Babu is blessed with a loving family that includes his wife Namrata Shirodkar, their children Gautam and Sitara, as well as their two pet dogs. Regrettably, a member of their family, their beloved pet dog named Pluto, passed away. Namrata Shirodkar confirmed the news. She took to her social media platform and remembered all the good times with their furry companion. Namrata dropped a few photographs of Pluto and while bidding him goodbye, she wrote that the family will terribly miss their doggo.

“We will miss you Pluto in our hearts forever and always," Namrata Shirodkar wrote. Even Sitara took to her Instagram handle and penned a note for her pet. “I’ll miss you so much. You made it 7 years you beast,” she wrote along with a few pictures. Responding to Sitara’s post, Namrata added, “He will always be in our hearts and prayers.” Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodhkar paid condolences and wrote, “Oh Sitaru… take care my baby.” The comments section was also filled with heartfelt messages and condolences for the family. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also posted a picture of his dog with a heart emoticon.

Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Films

The actor was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022. Although the movie received a mixed response from the audience, his performance was appreciated. Up next, Mahesh Babu has Trivikram Srinivas directorial Guntur Kaaram. The Telugu action drama is backed by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations.

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday this month, the makers unveiled Guntur Kaaram’s new poster. The poster featured Mahesh Babu in dapper look. “Wishing a spectacular Happy Birthday to the Reigning Superstar, Mahesh garu! HBD Superstar Mahesh Babu. Your unparalleled on-screen brilliance coupled with your genuine off-screen humility continues to set a remarkable standard of inspiration,” the post read. Prior to this, the makers also released the teaser of the film.

To note, Mahesh Babu will share the screen space with Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan in the upcoming film. The movie will hit the theatres next year on January 12.