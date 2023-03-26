Mahesh Babu Announces New Film #SSMB28’s Release Date, To Clash With Prabhas Starrer Project K

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter on Sunday evening to give his fans shocking good news! The actor has just announced his upcoming project #SSMB28, with a thrilling poster channeling his swag. Mahesh shared new poster of his upcoming action-thriller, currently titled #SSMB28 and annouced the release date.

The poster sees Mahesh walking with swag and style as he looks uber-cool while posing with a with cigar in his mouth, between a crowd and a convoy behind him. Mahesh shared the poster with the caption that announced the release date, “13.01.2024! #SaveTheDate."

Soon aftrr Mahesh dropped the poster, several social media users and his fans hailed it as “The return of OG smoKING." Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar dropped fire emojis. A fan wrote, “next 24 Hours social media under Babu control." Another social media user wrote, “Sankranti Mogudu on the way." Another netizen commented, “@urstrulymahesh must release in Hindi dubbed version also @nagavamsi19 @sreeleela14 @haarikahassine." A netizen wrote, “Finally I am going to witness pandu gadu." A netizen requested, “Don’t encourage smoking sir..yes it is a movie but ur die hard fans following the same manarism."

#SSMB28 stars Pooja Hegde opposite Mahesh Babu. S Radhakrishna (China Babu) is producing the film with a huge budget under Tollywood’s production house Haarika & Hassine Creations. This epic action entertainer laced with family elements stars the most happening actress Pooja Hegde playing the lead actress opposite Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu’s #SSMB28 is all set to witness a big clash, since it is releasing near Prabhas starrer Prokect K. As per reports, Project K is based on the Indian legend Mahabharata with the third world war as its background. It is learned that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a role similar to Aswathama and Prabhas will be seen playing the role in the shades of Karna in Mahabharata. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Deepika Padukone took to social media to announce the release date of her upcoming film Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K marks Deepika Padukone’s first Telugu project. Besides her, it stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Saswata Chatterjee among others. Sharing the release date, she dropped an animated poster which sees three people holding guns at a huge hand-shaped figure. She wrote, “12.1.2024 #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri!"

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the big clash too. He wrote, “PRABHAS VS MAHESH BABU: THE BIGGG CLASH… #Sankrathi2024 will witness the clash of the mighty… #Prabhas [#ProjectK] versus #MaheshBabu [#SSMB28]… #Prabhas’ film will release on 12 Jan, while #MaheshBabu’s film will arrive a day later [13 Jan]."

It will interesting to see, who amongst the two will be successful in pulling the audience to the theatres since both the stars are big names.

