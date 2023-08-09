Mahesh Babu Birthday: WATCH 5 Songs Celebrating Telugu Superstar!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAHESH BABU: Mahesh Babu, renowned for his captivating screen presence and remarkable acting prowess, has undeniably earned the title of a superstar. Fondly known as Prince by his devoted fans, Mahesh Babu has graced us with a multitude of memorable films during his illustrious career spanning over a decade. Nearly all of his movies are captivating commercial entertainers, adorned with high-energy action sequences, compelling drama, and catchy musical numbers. As the actor celebrates his 48th birthday today, let’s mark the occasion by revisiting his most exceptional songs.

Sada Siva (Khaaleja)

Sada Siva, sung by Ramesh Vinayakam and Katunya is one of Mahesh Babu’s most popular songs. The rustic and barren desert premise, where the song sequence was shot captures Mahesh Babu making a grand entry in his quintessential stylish avatar. With his intense expressions and boss-like attitude, the actor stole the show with his quiet yet impactful presence. The Sada Siva song from the 2010 film Khaaleja also featured actress Anushka Shetty.

Padara Padara (Maharshi)

This Shankar Mahadevan musical shows Mahesh Babu pulling up his socks to work alongside farmers in a field. While the actor’s portrayal of a down-to-earth personality earned him multiple plaudits, the Padara Padara song playing in the background made the scene more emotional. The feel-good lyrics along with Mahesh Babu blending with the simple rustic living of the villagers are surely visual and audial delight.

Boom Boom (Spyder)

Mahesh Babu’s 2017 film Spyder failed to impress the masses, but the biggest takeaway from the action thriller was the Boom Boom song, sung by Nikhita Gandhi. It captures Mahesh Babu in the role which he is best known for - an action hero and a saviour. The peppy track embedded with groovy beats with Mahesh Babu packing some punches made Boom Boom an instant hit.

Jagadame (Pokiri)

One of the finest introductory songs of Mahesh Babu was seen in the 2006 film Pokiri, titled Jagadame. Composed by Mani Sharma with the amazing vocals of Kunal Ganjawala, Jagadame depicts the characterisation of a feared and merciless underworld gangster Pandu aka Mahesh Babu. The actor’s perfect moves and flamboyant avatar are a treat to the eyes.

Dethadi Dethadi (Dookudu)

The Dethadi Dethdai song is a romantic track starring Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Unlike the previous two songs, this duet sung by Ranjith K Govind and Divya S Menon shows Mahesh Babu in a romantic avatar. The actor is seen dancing his heart out with his on-screen ladylove Samantha as the soothing musical plays in the background.