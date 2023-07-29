Mahesh Babu Enjoys Family Vacation In London Amid Filming Controversial Film Guntur Karam

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is currently engrossed in the filming of his highly-anticipated project directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie, titled Guntur Karam, has already created quite a buzz, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Recently, a sneak peek of the film was unveiled, adding to the excitement. It has been officially announced that “Guntur Karam" is set to hit the silver screens on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti. As the team takes a short break following the completion of a schedule, Mahesh took the opportunity to spend quality time with his family. The superstar and his family recently visited London, and pictures from their vacation are creating a buzz on social media.

Mahesh’s son, Gautam, is currently pursuing his studies in London, and it seems that Mahesh and his family travelled there to facilitate his college admission. The actor, along with his wife Namrata, had a delightful time with their friends and family during the vacation. Namrata shared some candid pictures on social media, which have now gone viral. The images capture Mahesh and Namrata enjoying precious moments with their children, Sitara and Gautam, along with Namrata’s sister, Shilpa Shirodkar, and a few close friends. The group dined together, making the vacation all the more special.

As for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film projects, all eyes are on Guntur Karam. The movie has not been without its share of controversies. One notable incident was when actress Pooja Hegde decided to step away from the film. Allegedly, Pooja demanded a hefty remuneration of nearly 4 crores, leading the production team to opt for a different direction. As a replacement, Srili has been cast as the new female lead, and Meenakshi Chaudhary has been finalized for the supporting female role. Currently, Meenakshi Chaudhary is actively involved in the ongoing shoot.

Despite the initial hurdles, Guntur Karam continues to be one of the most awaited films in Tollywood, given the collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas, who have previously delivered successful hits together.