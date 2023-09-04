Mahesh Babu Preparing To Shoot Solo Song For Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram

Telugu star Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Trivikram Srinivas’s next titled Guntur Kaaram. Following his recent return from a vacation in London, Mahesh is busy shooting for the film. As per the reports, Mahesh Babu is shooting a solo song at an aluminium factory. The next few scenes of the film will be shot at the actor’s residence, reports suggest. Alongside the protagonist, actresses Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are slated to join this schedule.

The film has seen its fair share of controversies. Pooja Hegde, originally cast as the lead heroine, has withdrawn from the project, with Sreeleela taking her place. Meanwhile, Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the second lead in the film.

Recently, a rumour concerning Mahesh Babu’s compensation for his role in this film also started doing the rounds on social media. According to industry insiders, Mahesh Babu’s fee for this movie is said to be Rs 78 crore. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 200 crore, the film is expected to hit screens on January 13, 2024.

Produced by S. Radha Krishna, the film marks the third collaboration between Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu. The storyline of the film centres around the leader of Guntur City’s criminal underworld, who becomes romantically involved with a journalist trying to expose the city’s illegal operations.

Veteran comedian Brahmanandam takes on a significant role in this film. With Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist and a star-studded cast including Ramya Krishna, Raghubabu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jayaram, and others, Guntur Kaaram has generated high expectations as a pan-India family entertainer. Netflix has secured the post-theatrical digital rights, and overseas rights are in demand at a staggering 23 crore.

Expectations are soaring high for this upcoming movie. Trivikram Srinivas, known for hits like Aravinda Sametha with NTR and Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, is directing this film under the Harika Hasini banner.

After Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu is set to collaborate with director SS Rajamouli for the project (SSMB29). The global frenzy surrounding Rajamouli’s RRR has only increased the excitement. Deepika Padukone is rumoured to be a potential leading lady. Rajamouli has confirmed that the film will be an adventure thriller set in Africa, promising to showcase Mahesh Babu in an unprecedented avatar.