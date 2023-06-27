Mahesh Babu, Rakshit Shetty To Unveil Teaser Of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer King Of Kotha

After Chup and Sita Ramam, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming projects. The teaser of his upcoming film King of Kotha is set to release on June 28. The makers had earlier shared the motion poster and unveiled the release date of the teaser. Now, Zee Studious South has shared that the Mahesh Babu, Rakshit Shetty and Silambarasan TR will release the teaser of King of Kotha.

Mahesh Babu will release the teaser in Telugu on Wednesday at 6 pm.

The production house wrote in the tweet, “Namma satham indha week extra’va irukkum. Because KOK’s Tamil Teaser will be released by our Atman Silambarasan TR."

Rakshit Shetty will be unveiling the teaser in the Kannada of the film.

Veteran filmmaker Joshiy’s son Abhilash Joshiy is making his directorial debut with King of Kotha. The film has been scripted by Porinju Mariam Jose-fame Abhilash N Chandran. It is touted to be a gangster drama which spans different timelines.

Along with Dulquer, the film has a stellar star cast including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Nyla Usha, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Sudhi Koppa and Anikha Surendran in the prominent roles. Ritika Singh will also make a special appearance for a dance number in the film. The music is composed by Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy.

Earlier, Dulquer shared a motion poster on Instagram introducing the “people of Kotha". The key characters were introduced with an intriguing sketch format. The Karwaan actor’s portrayal of the King is refreshingly intense, leaving the audience excited.

In the caption of the video, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that the teaser of the film will be released on June 28. “Introducing the People of Kotha! Brace yourself for a first glimpse Teaser into the realm of King of Kotha releasing on June 28 at 6 pm," he wrote. Watch the video here:

The film is produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. The team of King of Kotha is aiming for the Onam release in August. The pan-India film will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.