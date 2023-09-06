Mahesh Babu Says He'll Watch Jawan With Family, Shah Rukh Khan Replies: 'I Will Come Over And...'

Mahesh Babu gave Shah Rukh Khan and team of Jawan a big shout out ahead of the film’s release. The Atlee film is set to release on September 7. While fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film, the Telugu superstar took to X (previously known as Twitter) to reveal that he will watch the film with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children, daughter Sitara and son Gautam. Shah Rukh thanked Mahesh for his support and even offered to watch Jawan with him and his family.

“It’s time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! 💥 Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!! #Nayanthara @VijaySethuOffl @Atlee_dir @anirudhofficial @RedChilliesEnt," Mahesh Babu posted. SRK replied, “Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug."

Mahesh Babu wasn’t the only one who wished Shah Rukh the best for Jawan’s release. Earlier in the day, veteran actor Dharmendra took to X and shared a picture with SRK to wish him for the release. “Shah Rukh, Bete💕 wish you a great luck 👍 for Jawan🙏," he wrote.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, along with co-producer Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. While Shah Rukh Khan headlines it, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.