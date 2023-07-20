Mahesh Babu To Get Rs 78 Crore For Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Details Inside

Mahesh Babu has proven himself as one of the most bankable stars of this generation. With a track record of powerful performances, he continues to captivate audiences with his talent and screen presence. Following the success of his previous release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actor is all geared up to enthral fans in his next, Guntur Kaaram, helmed by the director Trivikram. Now, as per recent reports, Mahesh Babu will be taking an astounding paycheck of Rs 78 Crore for this highly anticipated film.

Mahesh Babu has reached new heights in his career, securing a remarkable milestone as the highest-paid non-pan India star, according to Siasat.com. Meanwhile, this upcoming movie has been made on a tentative budget of Rs 200 Crore, promising audiences a grand cinematic spectacle.

Guntur Kaaram not only features Mahesh Babu in the lead but also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. The film was previously slated to feature Pooja Hegde as one of the female leads. However, she walked out of the film and Meenakshi Chaudhary was roped into the project. According to Pinkvilla, Pooja opted out of Guntur Kaaram due to constant changes in script and shooting timelines.

Since his appearance in the 2015 blockbuster film, Srimanthudu, every movie featuring Mahesh has become a hit. This consistent success is the reason why he is getting the highest fees in the Telugu film industry.

Guntur Kaaram is set to release on Sankranthi in 2024, but there are reports indicating that the film’s shootings have experienced several breaks, which could potentially lead to delay in the release date.

Back in May, Mahesh Babu delighted his fans by sharing the title and teaser of his upcoming film on Instagram. The actor took this opportunity to pay a heartfelt tribute to his father, Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishnaa, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Today is all the more special! This one’s for you Nanna."

“Highly inflammable,” he captioned, sharing the teaser.

Guntur Kaaram brings together director Trivikram and Mahesh Babu for the third time, following their successful collaborations in Athadu and Khaleja. Ever since the official announcement was made, fans are super excited to witness the magic they’ll create once more on the big screen.