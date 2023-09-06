Mahesh Babu To Play A Cameo In Pawan Kalyan’s OG? What We Know

The hype among fans has reached a fever pitch as the news of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Super Star Mahesh Babu sharing the screen has surfaced. While Mahesh Babu has never made a guest appearance in any film before, it is rumoured that director Sujeeth has crafted some special scenes for him in the upcoming movie OG. Although there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding Mahesh Babu’s cameo, the mere possibility of the two mega stars coming together has sent shockwaves through the industry and fan base.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG has already caused quite a stir, especially with the recent release of its teaser. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie’s glimpses have managed to capture the audience’s imagination, promising a delightful cinematic experience. One of the most striking moments in the teaser features Pawan Kalyan in the role of a hungry cheetah, with a close-up shot of his intense and captivating gaze. The action sequences unfold against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, adding to the overall intrigue.

The teaser has garnered widespread acclaim, particularly on social media platforms. Within just 24 hours of its release, it amassed a staggering 730,000 likes on YouTube and garnered over 16 million views. Currently, it stands at over 780,000 likes and an impressive 21 million views. Notably, this achievement has surpassed the previous record set by Bheemla Nayak, released in 2022 and also starring Pawan Kalyan in a leading role, which received 728,500 likes within 24 hours.

What adds to the excitement is that OG marks the Telugu cinema debut of Emraan Hashmi, who plays the role of the antagonist. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Shriya Reddy, in significant roles. Produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film’s music is composed by the renowned SS Thaman.

Pawan Kalyan’s previous film, Bro: The Avatar, had a decent run at the box office, collecting approximately Rs 110 crore. However, with the immense buzz and record-breaking teaser views for OG, it appears that this movie is poised to set new benchmarks in Telugu cinema. While fans eagerly await official confirmation of Mahesh Babu’s cameo, the collaboration between these two powerhouse actors has already left an indelible mark on the industry.