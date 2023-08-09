Mahesh Babu Turns 48: Some Lesser-known Facts About Telugu Star’s Career

Mahesh Babu is one of the well-known actors in the Telugu film industry. He is celebrating his 48th birthday today. He has entertained the audience for a long time now with his memorable films. Mahesh Babu is fondly known as ‘Prince’ by his devoted fans, who are currently anticipating the release of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. Trivikram Srinivas has written and directed this film. It will hit the big screens on January 13, 2024. This space articulates some of the most interesting and lesser-known facts related to Mahesh Babu’s film career, that his fans will love to know.

Mahesh Babu made his debut in the film industry at the age of 4 with the 1979 film Needa, directed by Dasari Narayana Rao.

He essayed key roles in films alongside his late father and one of the most prominent actors, Krishna Ghattamaneni. Some of the movies they starred in together include Poratham and Shankaravam.

Needa, Mahesh Babu’s debut film, was based on a never-before-tried idea. It became successful with the audience.

Mahesh Babu’s claim to fame in the industry was the film Murari, directed by Krishna Vamsi. This film revolved around a family that is under a curse due to an old sin. Due to this curse, a male in the family is bound to die every 48 years. Murari remains Mahesh Babu’s biggest successful film to date and is popular among every section of the audience.

Mahesh Babu scored another hit at the box office with the film Okkadu, written and directed by Gunasekhar. This film is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. He bagged the Filmfare Award South and Cine MAA award as well under the Best Actor category for this film.

Mahesh Babu cemented his position in the film industry with his terrific performance in Athadu. Trivikram Srinivas had written and directed this film. It revolves around a gunman who is framed for murder. He assumes the identity of a dead man while hiding from the police.

He got himself embroiled in a controversy with his ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ comment. Mahesh Babu had said that the stardom he receives in the South is huge and has never tried to leave the industry.