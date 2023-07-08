CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mahesh Babu Unveils Trailer Of Maamannan’s Telugu Version Nayakudu

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 18:24 IST

Chennai, India

Mahesh Babu came in to lend his support to the film.

The film narrates the life of a father and son, who faced challenges posed by a power-hungry politician driven by casteism.

Maamannan, which was released on the big screens on June 29, is currently thriving at the box office in Tamil Nadu. The film opened with mixed reviews from the audience and got a positive response from the critics. The Mari Selvaraj directorial is all set to release in Telugu as Nayakudu on July 14. The trailer of Nayakudu was unveiled by Mahesh Babu on Twitter on Friday. He sent his best wishes to the team for the release of the film in Telugu. “Nayakudu Looks like an edge-of-the-seat thriller! Best wishes to the talented team! In cinemas from July 14th,” Mahesh Babu tweeted. On Friday, the production house of the film Red Giant Movies announced that the trailer of Nayakudu will be launched by Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. That is how Mahesh Babu came in to lend his support to the film.

Team Maamannan is confident in the film’s ability to resonate with viewers in Telugu-speaking states. Asian Cinemas and Suresh Productions will be jointly presenting the film in Telugu. The film narrates the life of a father and son who faced challenges posed by a power-hungry politician, driven by casteism.

The film features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, while AR Murugadoss, Raveena Ravi and Koushik Mahata are also seen in crucial roles. Maamannan is produced by Udhayanidhi’s home banner Red Giant Movies. The songs of the film have been composed by AR Rahman.

Maamannan, which was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, has shattered the box office as it has collected Rs 40 crore at the ticket counter worldwide within a week of its release. On Friday, according to the reports by trade analysts, the film grossed Rs 2.25 crore in India, which led the total collection of the film in India to Rs 36.25 crore. It is expected that the film may enter the Rs 50 crore club by next week.

