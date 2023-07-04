Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Debuts On Times Square, Find Out Why

Mahesh Babu, the beloved and celebrated star, has won millions of hearts with his acting talent and charismatic presence. Apart from his illustrious acting career, his personal life often garners attention from fans. Recently, Mahesh proudly shared a post about his daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, who has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the prestigious jewellery brand, PMJ Jewels. To mark this special collaboration, the brand launched an exclusive collection of her name and the big launch took place at the iconic Times Square, New York on July 4th.

Sharing a picture and a video, Mahesh wrote, “Lighting up the Times Square. So so proud of you my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine.”

After Mahesh Babu shared the post about his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni becoming the brand ambassador of the renowned jewellery brand, the response from fans has been overwhelming. The post has already received over 2 lakh likes and continues to attract more appreciation. Fans of the Maharshi star flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages and a few showered their love using heart and fire emojis to show their support.

A user wrote, “Only the best dads let their children fly. Inspiration,” another wrote, “Like father, like daughter. Future Women Super Star Sitara.” A user stated, “Little Queen,” while another shared, “He is the real life hero,” one more wrote, “Proud moment.”

After the grand unveiling in New York, the SITARA collection is scheduled to launch in India on July 6th in Hyderabad, followed by an equally exciting event on July 13th in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, along with the Biggest Wedding Jewellery Exhibition.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has many projects in the pipeline. One of the highly anticipated movies is his collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas, previously known as SSMB28, now titled Guntur Kaaram. The actor will be sharing the screen with Meenakshii Chaudhary and the movie is scheduled to release on January 13, 2024, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Adding to the excitement, the superstar is collaborating with renowned director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29. This landmark project marks his grand entry into the pan-India arena.