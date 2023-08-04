Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram Surprises Fans With Song Announcement Amid Obstacles

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram has been grabbing attention ever since its announcement. The movie has faced multiple obstacles recently, leading to concerns among fans about its timely completion. With the expected release date set for Sankranti 2024, the fans are eager to witness the action-comedy drama on the big screen.

The film has encountered several changes, including frequent shooting stoppages and alterations in the cast and crew. These hurdles have raised questions about whether Guntur Kaaram will meet its release deadline. Despite all this, the makers have recently surprised viewers with a positive update. According to reports, director Trivikram Srinivas has locked in a song for the film.

Finalizing the songs for the movie has taken a considerable amount of time. Earlier, there were reports that Trivikram was not satisfied with Thaman S’s tunes, and discussions were held to consider changing the music director. But Thaman managed to impress the director with his melodies, and the team is now awaiting Mahesh Babu’s approval for the song. If the superstar likes the song, the first single of Guntur Kaaram will be released on his birthday, August 9

Guntur Kaaram marks the third collaboration between director Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu. Their previous ventures, Athadu and Khaleja have been well-received by the audience, and fans are excited to see their magic on the screen once again. The film’s storyline is believed to revolve around the ruler of the criminal underworld in Guntur City, who falls in love with a reporter attempting to uncover the city’s unlawful activities.

The movie is being produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. It features an impressive cast, including Ramya Krishna, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Mukesh Rishi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jayaram, and Prakash Raj. With cinematography by P. S. With editing by Naveen Nooli, the film promises to be a visual treat for the audience.

As per the current schedule, Guntur Kaaram is set to release on January 13, 2024, coinciding with the festive occasion of Shankranti.

Mahesh Babu’s previous film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, was a Telugu-language action drama that proved to be a massive success. Written and directed by Parasuram, the movie was jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Alongside Mahesh Babu, it featured Keerthy Suresh and Samuthirakani in lead roles. The film’s phenomenal success saw it grossing around Rs 165 crore worldwide and becoming the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2022.