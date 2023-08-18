Mahesh Babu's Latest Gym Pic Viral, Fans Wonder If It's His New Look For SS Rajamouli Film

Mahesh Babu is one of the most famous actors in the South film industry. The actor consistently strives to present a fresh appearance in each of his movies. And his most recent appearance has given rise to many speculations.

In the pics, Mahesh Babu can be seen displaying a well-toned physique while engaging in workout routines at the gym. After the pic surfaced online, users swiftly circulated the image across various platforms. Currently, the picture has become viral on social media.

Mahesh Babu captioned the post, “Embracing the burn, feeling the gains!"

Fans commented that Mahesh Babu is actively enhancing his muscle in preparation for his forthcoming collaboration with director SS Rajamouli. Rajamouli’s projects typically entail a protagonist transformation, as proven by the notable changes in appearance among lead actors in his prior films like RRR and Baahubali. The spotlight is now on Mahesh Babu as he gears up for a similar transformation for his upcoming role. Hence, Mahesh Babu has been dedicating the majority of his time to the gym, engaging in intense workouts, as per reports.

The script development for the upcoming film of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli is progressing seamlessly. Rajamouli’s father, the renowned writer Vijayendra Prasad, is also actively involved in this project. They are aiming to commence pre-production activities once the final script reaches completion. The project is scheduled to go on floors next year.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is engaged in the production of Guntur Kaaram, a film helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas. Commenced under the initial working title SSMB28, the movie’s official name, Guntur Kaaram, was recently unveiled.

This movie is being made under the banner of Harika and Hasini Creations under the production of Radhakrishna. Ever since the announcement of this film, there has been a lot of hype among the fans.

Guntur Kaaram will introduce the audience to a fresh action-packed entertainer. The movie is expected to seamlessly blend elements of action and mass appeal with heartfelt family emotions, all set against the backdrop of Guntur, a city in Andhra Pradesh.