Mahesh Babu's Next Titled Guntur Kaaram As Trivikram Finally Moves Away From 'Aa' Sentiment

On May 31, Mahesh Babu’s fans had a special day. Every year, on the birthday of his late father (Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy), who was an actor himself, it has become a tradition for the fans to receive an announcement involving Mahesh. And this time, the actor surprised his fans by sharing an exciting update about his film.

Following the success of Athadu and Khaleja, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are collaborating once again for their third movie together. The film’s title was revealed on Wednesday as part of the celebration of Superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary.

The movie has been titled Guntur Kaaram and it is expected to be a mass commercial entertainer. The release date has been scheduled for January 13, 2024, as a Makr Sankranti gift to the audience. The production company, Harika and Hassine Creations released a teaser called “Mass Strike" as a treat for the fans.

The official title of the film had been a hot topic of discussion on social media for the past few days, but now fans finally have the name and are excited to see Mahesh’s new avatar. Other names like Amma Odi, Karam, Uriki Monagadu and Arjuna in Ayodhya were considered, but ultimately Guntur Kaaram was selected. This also means that Trivikram is finally moving away from ‘Aa’ titles

On the occasion of legendary actor Krishna’s birth anniversary, director Trivikram revealed the title of his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu. The first look posters and teaser were eye-catching. The movie is expected to showcase Mahesh Babu in a mass avatar and it appears to be a family entertainer.

The film has reportedly secured a lucrative OTT deal, with the post-theatrical digital rights going to Netflix. The OTT giant has made an official announcement regarding this. Additionally, the movie’s digital, satellite and dubbing rights have fetched around Rs 50 crore in business. Apart from theatrical and non-theatrical revenue, the film has reportedly generated a table profit of over Rs 150 crore. In the overseas market, the business is estimated to be around Rs 23 crore and the audio rights were sold for Rs 5 crore.

The teaser itself has more than 2 crore views on just one channel and is expected to get even more if the rest of the official channels are considered. Music director Thaman S has been roped in and more of the cast members are yet to be announced.