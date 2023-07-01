Mahesh Babu's Next Titled Guntur Kaaram Has A New Schedule Update, Know More

Exciting news awaits fans of Telugu cinema as superstar Mahesh Babu and acclaimed director Trivikram Srinivas join forces once again for their highly anticipated third collaboration. Titled Guntur Kaaram, this upcoming film promises to be a power-packed mass commercial entertainer that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Scheduled for release on January 13, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, the film is currently in the production stage.

Even before its release, Guntur Kaara has managed to create a buzz in the industry, primarily due to its intriguing title. Initially considered titles like Amma Odi, Karam, Uriki Monagadu, and Arjuna in Ayodhya, the team settled on Guntur Kaaram which instantly grabbed attention. With the shooting progressing smoothly, the filmmakers recently wrapped up a schedule ahead of the planned timeline, showcasing their efficiency and commitment to delivering a high-quality cinematic experience.

The production crew is moving quickly as they begin shooting at a new site, another exciting leg of filming, commencing July 1. This upcoming shoot is anticipated to last 20 days without any pauses, demonstrating the producers’ dedication to supplying an excellent product within the allotted time frame.

Earlier the shoot which was to start on June 16 got delayed and the dates were pushed to the first week of July. According to reports, the schedule had started on June 24. The shooting was done in the Shankarappalli area in the suburbs of Hyderabad city. The reports said that the makers will be shooting intense action sequences on Mahesh Babu in this schedule. They have already erected an extravagant set for the shooting purpose.

According to information, Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, who plays the female lead, as well as Meenakshi Chaudhary, Raghubabu, and Vennela Kishore, who plays another female lead, it is known that the majority of the significant scenes on them were shot on the same day.

The music for the movie is composed by Thaman S, which heightens the anticipation. Expectations are further raised for this outstanding cinematic endeavor because Guntur Karam is being produced by the renowned Harika Hasini Entertainments.