Mahesh Babu's Pre-Birthday Celebration Kicks Off with a Family Vacation in Scotland; Check Out Photos

Mahesh Babu, one of the most popular actors, is all set to celebrate his birthday on August 9. And to make this day more special, the actor is in Scotland with his family enjoying a vacation. The actor, along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children, Gautam and Sitara, was spotted enjoying some quality time amidst the picturesque landscapes. His wife has been sharing a lot of pictures on her social handle, giving fans an update of their vacation.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Namrata shared pictures and wrote, “A journey through time!! Exploring #EdinburghCastle… and its intricate architecture!! #Scotland @urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni.” In the pictures, Namrata is seen wearing a brown blazer and blue denims while Mahesh is seen in a maroon jacket and cream pants. Sitara is seen in a white top and denims with a blue shirt hanging from her arms and her brother Gautam is seen in a grey T-shirt and blue denims. They are seen posing for pictures in various parts of the castle.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Last month, Sitara celebrated her 11th birthday at home with close friends. On the occasion, Sitara had distributed cycles to school going girls and had also unveiled her short film, titled Princess.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram has been grabbing attention ever since its announcement. The movie has faced multiple obstacles recently, leading to concerns among fans about its timely completion. With the expected release date set for Sankranti 2024, the fans are eager to witness the action-comedy drama on the big screen.

Guntur Kaaram marks the third collaboration between director Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu. Their previous ventures, Athadu and Khaleja have been well-received by the audience, and fans are excited to see their magic on the screen once again. The film’s storyline is believed to revolve around the ruler of the criminal underworld in Guntur City, who falls in love with a reporter attempting to uncover the city’s unlawful activities.

It features an impressive cast, including Ramya Krishna, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.