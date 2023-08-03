After Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt Supports Pooja Bhatt In Bigg Boss OTT 2, Reveals 'I Love Her'

Alia Bhatt attended a press conference on Thursday regarding the success of her recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As the actress was leaving the venue, paparazzi asked her about her sister, Pooja Bhatt’s stint in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Alia shared that Pooja’s presence in the show is victory enough for her and went on to declare that she loves her.

“Voh wahan hain, wahi mere liye jeet hai (She is there, that is victory for me). I love her," Alia said. Watch the video here:

Alia had earlier revealed that Pooja, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav are her favourite contestants on the show. Calling Elvish the “Rocky of the house", she had said, “Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai, it’s very entertaining. He is very funny. I like him a lot."

“Manisha Rani ko hum Rani bulate the kyuki uske naam me Rani bhi hai. Unki jodi kafi cute lagti hai. (I will call Manisha Rani, Rani because her name has Rani and their pair looks very cute together)," she added. Alia had also said that Pooja “humari ghar parivar ki Rani hai (she is the queen of our family)."

Alia’s words for Pooja Bhatt come days after her father Mahesh Bhatt also made a special appearance in Salman Khan’s show to extend his support for Pooja. For the unversed, Pooja is Mahesh’s eldest daughter from his first marriage with Kiran Bhatt.

Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that Alia Bhatt will also be making an appearance in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Recently, the actress was spotted outside the show’s studio in Mumbai following which it was said that Alia would grace the show to promote her recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and take sister Pooja out of the house with her.