Mahesh Bhatt Calls Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'Overrated' In Viral Video

All the seasons of Koffee With Karan kept viewers hooked to their screens. And that is what exactly happened when filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt appeared in one of the seasons. Now, a video of the same has resurfaced online. During a rapid-fire round, when Mahesh was asked who according to him is an overrated director, he responded, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali". He also referred to Kajol as an “overrated actress" and the film Barfi as “overrated".

After the premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt was questioned about her father’s comments. She responded to The Free Press Journal by saying that he had read the script and watched the film, and had given her a few suggestions. She passed on these suggestions to the director. “He had read the script and has seen the film too. He gave a few suggestions, which I passed on to Sanjay sir. He loved the film," Alia said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is getting ready for the release of his new project, Heeramandi, which will also be his first web series as a director. The series will revolve around a group of courtesans during India’s pre-and post-Independence period. When asked about the idea behind the show, the filmmaker explained at an event that he was fascinated by the courtesans who lived like royalty and had powerful figures such as nawabs, politicians, and had British officers at their beck and call.

He said, “The courtesans were artists, singers, dancers, connoisseurs of good poetry and art. So they were women that I would have liked to meet in real life," adding,"After the country’s Independence and Partition, gone were the nawabs and the riches. I started to wonder what impact it would have had on the courtesans." Heeramandi features Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh as the show’s leading ladies.

Apart from Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also working on Baiju Bawra, his first full-fledged musical film, which will centre around two singers. The movie features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, both of whom have collaborated with SLB in the past for their respective projects. While Alia starred in his last directorial venture, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranveer was part of Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here