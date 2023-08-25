Mahesh Bhatt Is 'Overflowing With Joy' As Daughter Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress National Award

Hours after Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress National Award for her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, her father Mahesh Bhatt has now said that he is ‘overflowing with pride and joy’. In a recent interview, Mahesh Bhatt shared that the entire family could not be happier for Alia’s big achievement.

“Overflowing with pride and joy as I watch my child win the national award for Best Actress for Gangubai. Her dedication and talent have made this dream a reality, and our entire family’s hearts couldn’t be happier," he told Pinkvilla.

On Thursday night, Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram handle and expressed excitement for winning the prestigious award. She dropped a picture in which she recreated the iconic Gangubai pose and flashed a big smile. The actress also penned down a long note of gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“To Sanjay Sir.. To the entire crew.. To my family.. To my team & last but most definitely not the least To my audience.. ♥️ This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!!" Alia wrote and then added, “I am SO grateful .. I do not take moments like these lightly.. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can.. Love and light.. Gangu (also known as alia)."

Alia, who is also sharing the prestigious award with Kriti Sanon, further wrote, “P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster." Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in which she starred opposite Ranveer Singh.