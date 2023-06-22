Mahesh Bhatt Reacts To Daughter Alia's Hollywood Debut: ‘My Heart Soars With Pride’

From Bollywood’s brightest star to Hollywood’s newest sensation, Alia Bhatt is taking the world by storm. With her debut just around the corner, Alia Bhatt’s career trajectory seems unstoppable. She is now gearing up to share the screen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the film Heart of Stone. Fans eagerly await her on-screen magic, and her family, particularly her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, is immensely proud of her for embarking on this significant journey. In a recent interview, Mahesh Bhatt expressed his joy regarding Alia’s Hollywood project and fondly recounted an incident when he asked her about the differences between Bollywood and Hollywood. Alia humorously replied Hollywood has an abundance of money.

During a conversation with Times of India, Mahesh Bhatt couldn’t contain his pride as he spoke about his daughter’s incredible journey. He shared, “My heart soars with pride when I see her standing with the who’s who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. To stand there without being pygmied by the idea that it is Hollywood, the young of today don’t feel slighted or lesser in any way when it comes to international talent."

Mahesh Bhatt further reminisced about a conversation with Alia, where he inquired, “What is it that they have that we don’t have?" To this, Alia replied candidly yet with confidence, “Money." She highlighted the professionalism and systematic approach of the Hollywood industry but made it clear that India has its own rich tapestry of talent and resources. This self-assurance, according to Mahesh, hold immense significance for the growth and development of the country.

Heart of Stone is helmed by Tom Harper. The film is a collaborative effort with production credits attributed to David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger from Skydance, as well as Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn from Mockingbird. What makes Heart of Stone even more exciting is that it will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

While Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut has generated much buzz, she has also been busy with a Bollywood project. Recently, she wrapped up shooting for the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film, directed by Karan Johar, features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.