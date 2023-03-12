Mahesh Bhatt is not only a celebrated director who has shelled out some iconic films like Sadak, Arth and many more, but he is also quite open and unapologetic about his views and his personal life. Owing to his nature of not mincing his words, Bhatt recently got candid about a lot of things from his life ranging from being an illegitimate child, meeting Soni Razdan while he was already married and as well as his break-up with Parveen Babi.

In the latest episode of Arbaaz Khan’s talk show The Invincibles, Mahesh Bhatt recalled, “Arth came from my personal wounds and I got a new lease of life. It was built from my personal trauma of a failed marriage which was a fuel to create Arth which turned out to be a path -breaking film. Magazines say that Parveen’s second breakdown happened because of ‘Arth’. But I don’t agree to that. It was an autobiographical film which was fictionalised.".

Revealing that Parveen Babi was advised of electric shock treatment, Mahesh Bhatt shared, “There was a set put up for ‘Shaan’ and she was a big part of the movie. I remember walking up to the director of the film, Ramesh Sippy’s office. I was a nobody then, he just looked at me and said, ‘What’s happening?’.At that time, mental illness used to be an enigma - even now it continues to be. The doctors said that it would take 6-8 weeks for her to return to functional normalcy. But the film’s production didn’t have that much time, there were foreign film professionals involved in the film and the metre was running. A lot of money was riding on her. But then I hijacked her and took her away to Bangalore."

However, their romance was short-lived since they both went separate ways in the 80s. The filmmaker was already married at the time when he was involved with Parveen Babi. He disclosed, “When I saw ‘Silsila’, I was like, extra-marital affairs don’t happen in Tulip gardens. It’s a very dark place where you hide from people and feel like you’re doing some sin. It was a traumatic phase with Parveen. I did not meet her after we parted ways in the 80s. UG Krishnamurti helped me a lot. He told me, ‘You will not be out of this business and she is unfit for this business, if you really love her, leave her.’”

Speaking about Soni Razdan with whom he fell in love shortly after Parveen Babi, Mahesh Bhatt said, “We were at a hotel in Worli and I told Soni the line which is in ‘Raaz’ that, ‘Don’t come close to me I’ll destroy you’ but she said ‘Main barbaad hona chaahti hoon’."

Later in life, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan went on to marry each other and became doting parents to Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Read all the Latest Movies News here