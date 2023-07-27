Mahesh Bhatt SNUBS Question About Pooja Bhatt on Bigg Boss OTT, Praises Alia Bhatt Instead

Mahesh Bhatt refused to comment about Pooja Bhatt in Bigg Boss OTT 2 when he was recently spotted. The director was seen earlier this week attending the premiere of his daughter, actress Alia Bhatt’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He was joined by Soni Razdan. The paparazzi caught up with him after the premiere wrapped and tried to get a byte from him about Pooja’s game in Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, Mahesh wanted the spotlight to be on Alia.

As reported by India Today, a paparazzo asked Mahesh Bhatt, “Pooja accha khel rahi hai?" To which he replied, “Kaun?" The paparazzo clarified that he was talking about Pooja Bhatt. Mahesh ignored the question and went on to cheer for Alia instead. “Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu (I am a fan of Alia Bhatt right now)," he said.

When the paparazzi asked him to share his review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he replied, “Bohut kamaal ki (It was amazing)."

Although Mahesh chose to not discuss Pooja’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 performance, Alia named her as her favourite contestant on the show. Alia also named Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani as her favourite contestants on the show. Recently during the promotion of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia described Elvish as a “rocky personality" while also highlighted that she loves his sense of humor . When it came to Manisha, Alia affectionately dubbed her the “Rani of the show" for her captivating presence that made her stand out among the contestants. However, it was Pooja who earned a special place in Alia’s heart, as she fondly referred to her as the ‘Rani of her ghar and parivaar’ (home and family).

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on Friday, July 28. While Alia plays Rani, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Rocky. The film is directed by Karan Johar.