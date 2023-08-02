CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mahesh Bhatt Tells Manisha Rani 'Main Toh Tumhara Hi Hu...' On Bigg Boss OTT 2; Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 09:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt interacts with Manisha Rani.

Mahesh Bhatt has been grabbing headlines for his guest appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2, where his daughter Pooja Bhatt is a contestant.

Mahesh Bhatt’s entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has taken the internet by storm. Mahesh Bhatt entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to meet his actress-daughter Pooja Bhatt, who is a contestant on the show this year. However, it’s Mahesh’s deep interaction with Manisha Rani which has been grabbing eyeballs.

A new video of Mahesh’s conversation with Manisha from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has emerged on Twitter. In the video, Mahesh is heard telling Manisha, “Mai toh tumhara hi hu, tumhare liye hi aaya hu, Tumhara kuch mere paas tha, tumko dene aaya hu."

On Tuesday, some videos from the Salman Khan-hosted show surfaced online revealing that the ace director entered the Bigg Boss house to meet Pooja Bhatt. She is among the most popular participants this year. While their teary reunion made headlines, a section of fans were miffed with his approach to Manisha Rani.

Mahesh Bhatt’s exchange with Manisha has left many on the internet “uncomfortable". One user commented, “He’s making her and us uncomfortable." Another user wrote, “What he is doing very uncomfortable. I don’t like his touch."

Interestingly, Mahesh’s appearance on the show comes days after he attended the screening of Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and snubbed a question about Pooja. He was asked after the screening, “Pooja accha khel rahi hai? (Is Pooja playing well?)" to which the filmmaker replied, “Kaun? (Who?)" When clarified that the question was about his eldest daughter Pooja, Mahesh said, “Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu (I am a fan of Alia Bhatt right now)."

