Mahesh Bhatt's Reaction To The Kerala Story Question: 'It's My Right To Not Answer'

The Kerala Story has been at the centre of controversy following a controversial claim on Love Jihad and the Islamic radicalisation of Hindu women. The movie has divided the people into two factions, one supporting it while the other calling it propaganda. Many celebrities like Anurag Kashyap and Kamal Haasan have slammed The Kerala story while others like Vivek Agnihotri have praised it.

Hence, journalists are not missing a chance to get a reaction out of celebrities regarding the film. Some also tried to solicit a reaction from Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt regarding the film but they apparently chose the wrong time to do so.

Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt have been attending various events to promote the upcoming film 1920: Horrors of the Heart, directed by Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt. During one of the promotional events, a journalist asked them about their opinion on The Kerala Story. However, both Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt chose to not react to the question and avoided it. Vikram Bhatt said that he will not publicise another film during the promotion of their film.

When the reporter tried to press further, Mahesh Bhatt came up with a reply that left people in splits. He said, “Look it is your right to ask questions and similarly, it is our right to choose not to answer the question." He further said that since 1920: Horrors of the Heart lacked a big star cast, it was important to focus on only the promotions of the film and not drag other issues into the promotional events.

1920: Horrors of the Heart stars Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame and Rahul Dev. It is the fifth instalment of the 1920 series and is scheduled for release on June 23.