Mahesh Manjrekar Turns 65: Most Popular Movies and TV Shows of the Multifaceted Actor

Curated By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 07:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Mahesh Manjrekar turns 65 on 16 August, 2023. (Image: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Mahesh Manjrekar: A multifaceted artist, he has seamlessly transitioned between roles as a director, actor, producer, and television host, leaving an indelible imprint on every sphere he has ventured into.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAHESH MANJREKAR: As Mahesh Manjrekar marks his 65th birthday today on August 16, 2023, his illustrious journey in the world of Indian cinema stands as a testament to his multifaceted talents. A multifaceted artist, he has seamlessly transitioned between roles as a director, actor, producer, and television host, leaving an indelible imprint on every sphere he has ventured into.

Mahesh Manjrekar with his son Satya Manjrekar.

With his directorial debut “Vaastav: The Reality" in 1999, Manjrekar showcased his prowess by crafting intense narratives that resonate deeply with audiences. This film, along with subsequent works like “Astitva" and “Natsamrat," exemplified his ability to delve into intricate human emotions and societal issues, earning him accolades and establishing him as a compelling storyteller.

Mahesh Manjrekar with his daughter, actress Saiee Manjrekar. (Image: Instagram)

In front of the camera, Manjrekar’s performances have been equally compelling. His roles in films like “Kaante," “Wanted," and “Dabangg" have showcased his versatility, capturing the essence of characters with authenticity and finesse.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s presence on the small screen as a host of “Bigg Boss Marathi" and in the crime-based series “Encounter" has further solidified his connection with audiences across mediums.

Manjrekar’s contributions to the world of entertainment continue to inspire and captivate, reflecting a career rich with diverse accomplishments and a legacy that will undoubtedly endure in the cinematic tapestry of India.

Movies Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar

  1. VaastavThe Reality (1999)
    A gritty crime drama that garnered critical acclaim for its intense storytelling and powerful performances.
  2. Astitva (2000)
    A thought-provoking drama that explores societal norms and taboos, featuring impactful performances.
  3. Viruddh… Family Comes First (2005)
    A family-oriented drama highlighting the bond between a father and his son, starring Amitabh Bachchan.
  4. Natsamrat (2016)
    An emotional roller-coaster centered around a retired stage actor’s life, played by Nana Patekar.

Movies Featuring Mahesh Manjrekar

  1. Kaante (2002)
    An ensemble cast crime thriller in which Mahesh Manjrekar plays a pivotal role alongside Sanjay Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan.
  2. Wanted (2009)
    A high-octane action film in which Mahesh Manjrekar portrays a key character opposite Salman Khan.
  3. Dabangg (2010)
    A blockbuster hit where Mahesh Manjrekar plays the role of a strict father to Sonakshi Sinha’s character.

TV Shows Featuring Mahesh Manjrekar

  1. Bigg Boss Marathi
    Mahesh Manjrekar hosted the reality TV show, adding his own charismatic touch to the proceedings.
  2. Encounter
    A crime-based TV series that showcased real-life encounters between the police and criminals, narrated by Mahesh Manjrekar.

first published:August 16, 2023, 07:15 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 07:15 IST