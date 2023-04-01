Mahhi Vij Birthday: Adorable Instagram Moments of the Actress With Husband Jay Bhanushali, Children

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAHHI VIJ: Mahhi Vij started her career as a model and participated in several beauty pageants before venturing into acting. The actress made her television debut with the popular show Akela on DD National in 2004. However, she gained popularity for her role as Nakusha in the television series Laagi Tujhse Lagan, which aired from 2009 to 2012.

She has also appeared in various other TV shows such as Kaisi Laagi Lagan, Shubh Vivah, and Balika Vadhu. Apart from this, Mahhi has also appeared in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye 5, where she participated with actor Jay Bhanushali and the duo emerged as winners.

Mahhi married Jay in 2011. The couple has two foster kids named Khushi and Rajveer and they welcomed their first child, daughter Tara, in 2019. Mahhi is a proud mother of 3 and frequently shares glimpses of her life on social media.

On her 41st birthday, let’s take a look at some Instagram photos and Reels in which Mahhi looks adorable and happy with Jay Bhanushali and Tara.

In this Reels, Mahhi Vij and her daughter Tara look like water babies. The view looks mesmerising with the ocean behind them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️khushi❤️rajveer❤️Tara (@mahhivij)

Mahhi can be seen spending some quality time with kids. They are jamming to Badshah’s recent song Sanak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️khushi❤️rajveer❤️Tara (@mahhivij)

The three different generations of Mahhi Vij’s family are dancing to the song Meri Duniya. Mahhi, her mom and daughter Tara are spending quality time on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️khushi❤️rajveer❤️Tara (@mahhivij)

Mahhi looks gorgeous with Tara in this million-dollar picture. What do you think?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️khushi❤️rajveer❤️Tara (@mahhivij)

The actress posted a cute video of her kids when she was missing them. The little munchkins can be seen travelling together in a car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️khushi❤️rajveer❤️Tara (@mahhivij)

Mahhi can be seen playing with her children. She wrote, “I always prayed for them to come back. Destiny got us together. Just want them to study and I hope we stay together forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️khushi❤️rajveer❤️Tara (@mahhivij)

The mother-daughter duo can be seen posing for the cute candid picture, wearing swimwear in Bali. Their fans send love in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️khushi❤️rajveer❤️Tara (@mahhivij)

We love this cute video of the actress and her daughter. They look beautiful in traditional outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️khushi❤️rajveer❤️Tara (@mahhivij)

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s love story is nothing less than a fairy tale. How adorable they look together!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

So, this is how Mahhi Vij celebrated New Year with Tara at home. So cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️khushi❤️rajveer❤️Tara (@mahhivij)

We wish Mahhi Vij a very happy birthday!

