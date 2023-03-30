Mahhi Vij Tests Positive for Covid-19, Calls It Worst Than the Previous One, Watch

Television actress Mahhi Vij has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram handle to inform the news. In a video, Mahhi Vij stated that she contracted COVID and received positive test results four days ago. She decided to take the test as soon as she started experiencing symptoms like fever, despite several people advising her against it. Her main concern was the safety of her children, and hence she decided to take the test to ensure she was not putting them at risk.

She also revealed that she has a lot of body pain and stated that the current wave of COVID-19 is more severe than the previous one as she experienced breathlessness. The actress urged everyone to be cautious and not take the virus lightly, emphasizing that it's crucial to protect our loved ones from getting infected. She even said it's heartbreaking to see her kids away from her at this moment.

“I am Covid Positive. Away from my kids is heartbreaking when I see my daughter crying for me.Please take care of urself don’t take it easy. This covid is severeMask on, Santize. Pray for my speedy recovery," her caption read.

As soon as she shared the video, fans and celebs went on to wish the actress a speedy recovery. Jaswir Kaur wrote, “Be strong and get well soon dear.” Bharti Singh wrote, “Kuch nahi jaldi theek ho jaugi. Get well soon.” Srishty Rode wrote, “Get well soon.”

A few days back, the actress made headlines when she took her kids Khushi and Rajveer to visit her husband Jay Bhanushali's shooting location. The family appeared to be overjoyed. The video shows Mahhi holding Tara's hand, while Khushi stands beside them, and Jay promptly summons his son to take photos.

The actress has appeared in several TV shows such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Aparichithan, Dushmani, and Laal Ishq, among others.

